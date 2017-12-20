SPIED! BMW Gets Caught Letting A Production X2 Run Loose In New Jersey Ahead Of NAIAS Debut

Agent009 submitted on 12/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:39:48 PM

0 user comments | Views : 336 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We tell you all of the time you can be a spy almost anywhere in the US.

  You just need to keep your eyes open at all times for something out of the ordinary.

So this doesn't come as a shocker that automotive expert extraordinaire Shelby Fix (@shelbyfix) over at LaurenFix.com ran across this production BMW X2 testing in the wilds of urban New Jersey. She kindly gave us the heads up and we are passing it on to you.

What probably is most striking is that this one was sporting no cammo at all and is just days aways from its NAIAS debut next month.  We guess they are just testing us.











SPIED! BMW Gets Caught Letting A Production X2 Run Loose In New Jersey Ahead Of NAIAS Debut

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]