SPIED! BMW M5 CS

View this post on Instagram

LEAKED Again: M5 CS ???? ______________________________________ [6/25/20] #acnBMW With the facelifted M5 and M5 Comp already out, the hardcore M5 CS is on its way and now was just leaked by factory workers! This new lighter weight more track capable M5 officially wears the CS badge as seen in the video and debuts in a special “Frozen” satin matte grey paint. There are also notable unique elements like carbon fiber mirror cps and a thiccc light copper metal grille surround with black veins inside the kidneys. We also get a peek inside at the alcantara steering wheel and carbon trim. There is also a carbon roof, carbon ceramic brakes and special lightweight wheels. ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????? ?? @Allcarnews Spec Sheet: Currently the M5 and M5 Comp pack a 4.4L TT V8 making the same 600HP and 617HP in respective trims. But the M5 CS is now reportedly putting out 641HP (650PS) which in BMW talk is probably closer to 700HP because we all know that M5 Comp Is way faster than the 17HP upgrade. Paired to a strengthened 8 speed gearbox, expect 0-60 times to drop near or under 3sec. ?? ???????????? ???????????? ??????????? So what else is new? The side of the cars are the same but the front gets the new LED headlights, new more angular kidney grille inserts, new lower side air vents with a more angular design, a first ever power dome hood exclusive to the CS, and out back is a exclusive sculpted rear spoiler, quad tipped exhausts, a reworked diffuser and the new LED taillights. The M5 CS is expected to be unveiled later this year and could cost around or over $125k. ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Happy it doesent have the massive kidney grille? ________________________________________ Text by @allcarnews #BMW #M5 An #allcarnews Post #Germany #5series #M550i #X6M #electric #hybrid #V8 #SUV #carbon || #powerful #performance #turbocharged #812 #AMGGTR #SLS #Supercar #HyperCar #ItsWhiteNoise #CarLifeStyle #MadWhips #CupGang #Carstagram