SPIED?! Did Ford's Promo With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Just LEAKED An Upcoming S550 "Bullit" Model?

It's not everyday that a product gets leaked, but it does happen.

It seems that the folks over at Ford's Dearborn headquarters may have made a booboo while filming a promotion with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

That's because during a B-Roll shot, videographers may have shot pictures of what is being considered a potentially all-new Mustang Bullit.

You know, the dark green, badass machine that was featured in that Steve McQueen flick.

It hasn't resurfaced since 2009 and we're thinking it's due for a revival. That said, this could be a bit of a misunderstanding. Have a look at the video clip — you'll see the product planning boards appear around the 3:00 minute mark — and see the zoomed in snaps below.


From the folks over at Mustang6G:

The renderings show several signs that tip it off as an S550 Mustang Bullitt, from the faux gas cap with crosshairs background which were unique to the Bullitt to the dark green (Dark Highland Green?) paint, stealthy debadged look, and dark torque thrust wheels — all features you would expect on the Bullitt. All of these factors lend credence to the recent rumors we have been hearing regarding a revival of the Bullitt edition for the 2018-19 model year.


So, what say YOU?


Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent three days at the Ford factory in Detroit shooting some commercials, including some scenes in Ford's -30 degree wind tunnel! #NewYearNewRock SUBSCRIBE for more!: http://bit.ly/28Okvch



















