SPIED: EXPOSED! DETAILED Shots Of The All-new BMW M5's INTERIOR

Any debut of an M car is a big deal.

That's just a fact, folks.

And when it comes to the storied BMW M5, it's an even bigger deal. That's because, aside from the M1, it was the first full-blooded M car to be had in mass quantities. Sure, there was the M535i and M635CSi, but note I said "full blooded."

The next-gen M5 has been spotted out and about during developmental testing before but, I reckon, these are the first interior spy shots. At least these are the first snaps of the inside I can recall seeing.

And, boy, they're detailed.

Check out the red start/stop button, the all-new gear selector, carbon fiber trim, exhaust mode button, M-trimmed steering wheel, etc., etc. Click "Read Article" below to see the FULL collection and let us know what you think of the all-new M5's interior.





Read Article


User Comments

GeorgeD

Nothing new to see here, we'll move on to the next "new" bmw spy shots.

Posted on 6/30/2017 12:25:31 PM

Posted on 6/30/2017 12:25:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

All I see is a messy 5-series interior.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 2:10:20 PM   

