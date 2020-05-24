SPIED! Ellen De Generes Spotted In Montecito Driving THIS Vehicle? Can You GUESS Her Choice? Hint: It Has Active Cruise.

Agent001 submitted on 5/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:28 PM

1 user comments | Views : 436 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

To be honest, we never saw Ellen as a driver of this vehicle.

..We thought FOR SURE it would be a Tesla.

Spied in Montecito, Ca.  The outing comes after a wave of stories about her 'cold' and 'demeaning' behavior at work, contrary to the warm and quirky image she's built over the last 30+ years.

A source recently told Us Weekly: 'Ellen is at the end of her rope. She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.'

They added: 'Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy.

'Their home life is strained right now… Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is.'

Click the link to see the car...



Read Article


SPIED! Ellen De Generes Spotted In Montecito Driving THIS Vehicle? Can You GUESS Her Choice? Hint: It Has Active Cruise.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Ellen has been a Porsche fan for a very long time. Cayenne in the mix too. What do you expect if you marry a girl named Portia? :) . I know so many attractive successful women who play for the other team these days. Thankfully I am beyond the age of chasing them.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/24/2020 7:59:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]