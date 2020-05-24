SPIED! Ellen De Generes Spotted In Montecito Driving THIS Vehicle? Can You GUESS Her Choice? Hint: It Has Active Cruise.

To be honest, we never saw Ellen as a driver of this vehicle. ..We thought FOR SURE it would be a Tesla.



Spied in Montecito, Ca. The outing comes after a wave of stories about her 'cold' and 'demeaning' behavior at work, contrary to the warm and quirky image she's built over the last 30+ years.



A source recently told Us Weekly: 'Ellen is at the end of her rope. She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.'



They added: 'Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy.



'Their home life is strained right now… Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is.'



