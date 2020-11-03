SPIED! FIRST Images Of The Next-gen, FOUR-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C-Class Emerge

It was only months ago we brought you news of a particularly interesting rumor. Frankly, we didn't want to believe it but, unfortunately, it's clearly the way the industry is heading.



According to reports, the next-gen Mercedes-AMG C-Class will be DROPPING the V8 powerplant.



Meaning, the C63 will not exist as we've come to know it. Instead, it will leverage a four-cylinder engine and extensive hybrid technology to produce upwards of 500 horsepower and get this vehicle up and moving.



Today, the very first spy shots of this next-gen AMG emerged. Spied while undergoing testing, reports indicate this vehicle definitely had a four-cylinder soundtrack.



Looking more closely at the images, there's some key takeaways.



See its Panamericana grille hiding under camouflage? Note the lower stance? How about the quad-tipped exhaust? Check out the big brake kit and larger wheel/tire package.



We'll keep you abreast of any new spy shots and information.





View this post on Instagram A clearly AMG'd-up C-Class developing an inline-four soundtrack has been spotted undergoing testing . #Mercedes #C53 #C43 #AMG #carnews A post shared by Car Throttle News (@carthrottlenews) on Mar 11, 2020 at 10:34am PDT



