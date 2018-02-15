SPIED: FIRST Real-life Shots Of The All-new, 2018 Jeep Wrangler In Punk'n Orange — Thumbs UP or DOWN?

It only seems like yesterday we saw the all-new, 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL for the first time. Remember? It was only November the Jeep debuted to the Los Angeles audience.



And they're hitting dealerships now. Even better, some are actually getting discounted straight away according to Agent 009's post earlier today.



While it was only last week we showed you the FIRST pics of the Nacho Wrangler, this week we've got something equally bright and...interesting. That would be the first snaps of the Punk'n Orange JL Wrangler.



Seen on Facebook, we knew you'd want to get a look at this all-new color. According to Agent 001 who glimpsed at the 2018 Wrangler's brochure, this color translates in a completely new way in reality. That's because it appears to be a burnt orange in the brochure whereas in reality it's a much more vibrant orange.



That said, what do YOU make of it, Spies? Is Punk'n Orange getting a thumbs UP or DOWN from you?
































