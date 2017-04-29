SPIED: Ferrari's 458 Speciale Successor Is Caught Under Development — 488 GTO?

. ..As a track-focused version of the 488 GTB, the 488 GTO, as it is expected to be called, will essentially be a replacement to the discontinued 458 Speciale, a car widely regarded as the best track-focused Ferrari to date.



The 488 GTO will build on the proven platform of the 488 with extra power, more focused chassis settings and a lightened structure to offer scintillating performance to rival the upcoming Porsche 911 GT2.



The 488’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine will be boosted with increased pressure and internal modifications to produce an anticipated 700bhp, with torque also increasing substantially on the standard car’s 561lb ft...





