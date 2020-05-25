SPIED! First Look At The 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Breaks Loose On The Internet

Over the past few weeks, there have been a lot of rumors circulating around the upcoming Hellcat-powered 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Recently, our friends over at TFLTruck.com have leaked some images of the interior and some under the hood shots of the upcoming truck and have confirmed some of the things our sources have told us about the upcoming truck (like the console-mounted shifter), the images have also shown us the upcoming center stack upgrades for 2021 that include a new trailer steering feature.

