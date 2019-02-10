SPIED! First REAL-LIFE Pics Of The 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible LIVE From Cape Canaveral

Tonight marks a special occasion, Spies! That's because General Motors has launched the all-new, 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.
But, it's not like any other vehicle launch. Smartly, Chevrolet strategically chose the location for this major launch. Cape Canveral. You think they're trying to tell us something?
2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible's press release
Clearly, the GM team understands how much of a seismic shift this is for the Corvette brand. While a mid-engine Corvette is certainly a big step, a hard-top convertible that looks as exotic as what's coming from Ferrari and McLaren is another.
It *may* just be the supercar killer we've all been hoping for.
All that said, check out the first batch of real-life images coming from Agent Alias who's onsite. We'll be updating this with more photos, so, stay tuned. In the meantime, click "Read Article," below to see MORE images from tonight's launch in Cape Canaveral!
