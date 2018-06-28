If there's one thing you have to love about summer, it's when all the goodies come out to play.
And if you're located in SoCal, then you're really in for a treat.
That's because there's just so many more unique vehicles and taste. Trust me, I know. I am from New Jersey/New York Tri-state region and you just don't get so many eclectic modifications.
The Rides of Summer
In this all-new photo gallery snapped by Agent 001, we show you the cool, interesting and downright weird autos of SoCal.
In our first hand-picked selection of snaps, there's a real mixture of vintage and all-new rides. If you're in the northeast, there simply isn't this much variety as cars don't last as long. Blame the salt. Having said that, IF money were no object, what's more YOUR style for summer? All-new OR vintage?
What say you, Spies?
