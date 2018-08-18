SPIED! Have The Agents Found The WORST BMW M3, Ever?

In recent years as BMW has shifted away from its ethos that made it what it is today, gearheads are flocking to the older models of its M cars.

Take, for example, the heralded BMWs, such as the E36, E39 and E46.

All of those cars are highly sought after treasure.

There's many reasons for this but a lot of it boils down to them being lighter than modern vehicles, manual transmissions and steering feel. You know, the thing BMW used to do well?

But today, Agent 001 may have struck gold. Well, not quite. Gold would be a good thing. 001 ran across an E36 M3 Convertible during his morning errands. There's just one thing: It's not your normal E36 'vert. This one had been modified quite a bit. And it wasn't merely the addition of larger wheels and tires.

It also received a rather heinous fender flare kit. Not only does it look ghastly, its paint doesn't match the body color of the car.

It's a bit painful because the car appeared to be in pretty good shape and clearly the owner thinks they did a good job. Note the integrated rub strips?

That said, we were wondering: Have the Agents found the WORST BMW M3, ever?


SPIED! Have The Agents Found The WORST BMW M3, Ever?

