We keep saying if you keep your eyes open you will eventually catch a great spy shot. I guess Joe Osso of Fort Lee New Jersey took that to heart, and he came back with these GREAT shots of what appears to be the next gen BMW 3 Series in what looks like to be the New York city area.



We absolutely love it when you guys pass these on to us and this gives us a great look before the NAIAS debut in the upcoming days.



Thanks Joe for these great shots!



Detroit Auto Show Preview