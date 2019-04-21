SPIED: IF You Were Wondering What The Porsche 911 (992) Targa Would Look Like, Wait No More...

It's been interesting to watch the launch of the all-new Porsche 911. You know, the one dubbed 992.



Maybe it's me but it just doesn't seem to have the same fan fare typically associated with the launch of a 911. Is it the overwhelming amount of technology jam-packed into the once Spartan sports car? Is it the slight design changes that have turned off the purists? Something else?



I don't wanna get off on a rant here, but all I know is I've been see the posts from folks in the media salivating over a car that most of them will never be able to afford. The mouthbreathing is strong on this one. And I am sure they'll drive it and say it's the best thing since sliced bread so they can get on another press trip to an exotic locale. Meanwhile the resulting product is less interesting and less involving to drive. But, hey, who cares as the next wave of invites arrive and they're relegated to being marketing bullhorns.



Whoops, got a little Dennis Miller thing going on there.



So until we start to really understand why the 992 just isn't stoking the fires like it used to, here's a fully exposed shot of a prototype 992 Targa undergoing testing.











