SPIED: Is This The FIRST, All-New Rolls-Royce Phantom Spotted On U.S. Shores?

When it comes to the worlds most luxurious automobile, I think it's safe to say that Rolls-Royce has this one in the bag. Whether it's the Dawn, Wraith, Ghost or Phantom, you know you're going to experience something special.



There's just one thing: The Phantom has gotten REALLY old. While Rolls was smart enough to give it a refresh and update its interior a bit here and there, it's time for an all-new generation.



Although it has been spotted testing previously, our man on the ground in SoCal — Fred Khaz — has stumbled upon the all-new Phantom in the flesh. Clearly covered head-to-toe in a swirly wrap, it is a bit difficult to make out critical details.



One thing that cannot be discounted though is its truly massive size. After you scroll through the images, just think about the scale of normal vehicles and where the next-gen Phantom will be.



Expect it to weigh more than 5,000 pounds and feature the use of exotic materials in the cockpit. Let us know what you think after viewing Khaz's very best shots, below!





















