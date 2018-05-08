SPIED: It's COMING! Mercedes-AMG's GLE63 SLOWLY Undresses Itself In New Spy Pics

Agent00R submitted on 8/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:53:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 224 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.auto-motor-und-sport.de

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Oh, baby.



One thing that's quite impressive: Mercedes-Benz is still on its hot streak. Tell me, what's one vehicle launch they haven't completely drilled out of the park?

While Agent 001 and I still pine over the AMG GT4, it's time to focus our attention to something else. Waiting in the wings is the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE63. That's right. It's coming.

Clearly based on the E-Class and its sporting flagship, the E63, expect the GLE63 — and we're sure GLE63 S — to feature the same 4.0-liter, bi-turbo V8 powerplants. Pushing out around 600 horsepower, it's going to be a force to be reckoned with.

But given the likes of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, we think that Audi, BMW and Mercedes-AMG are going to have to step up their respective game. Perhaps we'll get surprised?

Don't hold your breath.

All that said, scope out the all-new GLE63, captured in the collection of snaps that can be accessed via the link below.


Read Article


SPIED: It's COMING! Mercedes-AMG's GLE63 SLOWLY Undresses Itself In New Spy Pics

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]