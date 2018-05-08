SPIED: It's COMING! Mercedes-AMG's GLE63 SLOWLY Undresses Itself In New Spy Pics

Oh, baby.



One thing that's quite impressive: Mercedes-Benz is still on its hot streak. Tell me, what's one vehicle launch they haven't completely drilled out of the park?



While Agent 001 and I still pine over the AMG GT4, it's time to focus our attention to something else. Waiting in the wings is the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE63. That's right. It's coming.



Clearly based on the E-Class and its sporting flagship, the E63, expect the GLE63 — and we're sure GLE63 S — to feature the same 4.0-liter, bi-turbo V8 powerplants. Pushing out around 600 horsepower, it's going to be a force to be reckoned with.



But given the likes of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, we think that Audi, BMW and Mercedes-AMG are going to have to step up their respective game. Perhaps we'll get surprised?



Don't hold your breath.



All that said, scope out the all-new GLE63, captured in the collection of snaps that can be accessed via the link below.





