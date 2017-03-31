SPIED: It's Coming! The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is Going To Pack A V8 Punch

If you've been a fan of what Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been doing lately, then you're really going to like what's coming down the 'pike. That's because the company is taking it's massive, supercharged V8 powerplant and it's going to do the unthinkable.



Well, maybe not unthinkable.



It will find a home in the F-Pace sport-utility vehicle. While there's been rumors of the F-Pace SVR, these pictures show us what I believe is our first look at it.



You can tell this is the beefier F-Pace due to several enhancements. Note: the larger intakes on the front clip — they're covered now but it's clear they're going to be bringing in A LOT of air to keep the engine bay cool. Check out the larger wheel and tire package that lets the big brake kit cool as well. And, it's pretty hard to miss the quad-tipped exhaust.



Given that BMW has the X4 M40i, we've just shown you the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 63s and then there's soon-to-debut Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trailhawk, it seems that this segment has a lot going on right now.



Stay tuned as more news about the F-Pace SVR surfaces, right here on AutoSpies.com!









Read Article