Although winter has reared its ugly head across the northern hemisphere, that doesn't mean automotive testing has ceased. If anything, it's only spurred more research and development so engineers can push the vehicles to their absolute limits before getting sign off.



And, I have to say, January really brought its "A" game. There's some really great upcoming products in this collection of spy shots.



Having leafed through the photo gallery at Auto Moto und Sport, I can attest to just about 90 percent of the vehicles featured in January's spy shots are going to be exciting launches.



Take, for example, the all-new Land Rover Defender. Land Rover has to tread lightly as we're talking about the redefinition of an icon. Caught testing for the first time, it's probably the goofiest prototype I've ever seen photographed. It's kookier than even Ferrari's previous, hacked-together prototypes.



Here's just a taste of what you can expect to see:



- All-new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

- All-new Audi Q3

- All-new Porsche 911 Cabriolet

- All-new Mercedes-Benz electric SUV

- All-new BMW 8-Series

- All-new Audi Q8

- All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

- All-new Porsche Mission E

- And much, much more!



Check out the FULL collection of spy shots by clicking "Read Article" below!









