The automotive world is focused on the three new pickup trucks unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this, but the real action is 2,000 miles away in sunny Southern California where The Drive happened upon a small convoy of two Jeep Wrangler pickup truck test mules making a lunch stop on Tuesday. In doing so, we managed to uncover a tantalizing detail: From all appearances, it looks like the pickup version will also sport a fold-down windshield.



