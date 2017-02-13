SPIED! Lady Gaga Gets Nabbed In Texas Driving An All-New Exotic — A Surprising Choice?

As it is every year, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest televised events. As we've discussed endlessly, that means manufacturers try to woo customers via the most creative advertising.



Because it is one of the most viewed sporting events on the globe, that means the half-time show is highly anticipated. And, the NFL ups the ante by booking the biggest acts and, of course, flirting with controversy.



This year the very outspoken Lady Gaga was given the task of delivering a powerful performance.



By many accounts she delivered.



For years it's been written that she's a car fan. And, some have spotted her driving some interesting vintage rides as well as some sweet modern day vehicles. It looks like it's time to chalk up another one.



That's because Lady Gaga was spotted driving a black Lamborghini Huracan in Houston for the Super Bowl. Equipped with dealer plates, I am thinking this isn't her actual car but rather a set of wheels supplied by the NFL or a dealer for promotional purposes. Why else would she conduct a photoshoot with the car while sporting an NFL hat?



See what I mean, below.













