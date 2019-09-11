SPIED! Latest Spy Shots REVEAL What The All-new Ford Mach E Will Look Like — Are YOU Seeing The Mustang In Its Design?

As we end the first full week in November and get past the 2019 SEMA Show, we're turning to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). Both barrels are pointed squarely on SoCal now, folks.



Probably the biggest reveal for the LA show is the Ford Mach E. This is the electric vehicle that the Blue Oval has made clear is inspired by the Mustang.



But, how much creative license is Ford taking from the Mustang? If the latest spy shots are any indication, it looks like a lot, actually.



Check out its "face," with the squinted headlights and prominent front grille. Then its side profile clearly has a define "bone line," that flares up and over the rear fenders — this is very GT sports car and lifted from the latest-gen Mustang. Around its hind quarters there's clearly some taillights taking some liberty from Ford's pony car but it's difficult to decipher if those are real or merely part of the intricate camouflage.



Stay tuned for more 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show-related news, right here on AutoSpies.com!





