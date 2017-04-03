SPIED! MORE All-New Snaps Of The Next-Gen BMW X3 — So Far, So Good?

Tick, tick, tick. That's the sound of the clock starting the countdown until the next-generation BMW X3 is fully revealed.



This week BMW released a series of images showing the all-new X3 horsing around in northern Sweden. Why wait for more spy shots when the manufacturer wants to show off its goods, right?



BMW X3 Prototype



Although it's not too unexpected that BMW has kept the primary details under wraps, there is enough tells in these images to give us some clues. First things first, note the M Performance details here. See the shape of the front air intakes and blue brake calipers? This isn't your standard X3, folks. It may not be the real deal M3-inspired variant but it definitely is showing us what's in store.



From what I can tell it appears to have slightly grown in all dimensions, looking more like an X5 than an X3. Fine details leave me a bit inquisitive: Will it feature the Air Curtain aerodynamics? Will its D-Pillar go in a new direction? Why are the two front kidney grilles so damn BIG?



What do YOU think of what BMW's showing us early, Spies? Is it coming along nicely or would YOU like to see something...different?





