SPIED: MORE Great Spy Shots Of The Upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door

It's funny.

I remember when I first met Agent 001 years ago he would say things that, at the time, seemed wacky.

For example, one time we were standing at the Audi booth and we were both looking at the flagship A8 sedan. We both agreed it looked a bit stale. He turned to the R8 and said "I always wonder why they can't make that [pointing to the R8] look like that [pointing to the A8]."

On the surface some people would say "You can't make a supercar look like a sedan." They'd be right but they'd also be missing the point. Of course you can't make a mid-engine supercar look like a four-door, large luxury sedan. But you surely can influence the design and bring forward that aggression.

And today it seems like everyone is starting to accept daring, polarizing designs. Take, for example, the all-new Lexus LS. It has an awful lot of LC in its look.

That said, we fell in love with Mercedes-Benz's four door take on the AMG GT. When it debuted, it was easily our favorite car at the show. From every angle it was staggering. 

The good news? It got the green light for production and the cars been spied under research and development. 

While we've brought you previous spy shots, some all-new snaps emerged recently. I must say every time I see this vehicle I am getting more and more smitten. If the there-pointed star does it right, the Porsche Panamera is going to get buried.

MDarringer

I'm certain it will be stunning. Why does Mercedes need the CLS and this?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 11:48:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

hehe @Agent00R maybe when Ageent001 said: "I always wonder why they can't make that [pointing to the R8] look like that [pointing to the A8]." he was hoping that Audi would make the R8 less ugly.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 11:53:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Note: That was in reference to the first-gen R8.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 6:41:11 PM | | Votes: 1   

bw5011

The R8 is ugly to you @mdarringer?
I like the GT, I wouldn't buy one but it is a beautiful car. Looks more like something why wife would enjoy.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 12:12:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I find it to look like a fat-bottomed woman wearing a bikini who thinks her flab makes her sexy. The R8 is hideous.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 1:08:55 PM | | Votes: 2   

mre30

I have never understood why the R8 existed. Although it does hew to VWGroup's time-worn strategy of developing a platform (Gallardo) and then figuring out what else they could put it under (R8) to amortize the development costs.

Its a pattern on the top-end where its a problem (Touareg = Cayenne, Q7, Bentayga, etc - does SEAT sell one too? and Bentley Continental = Phaeton, A8, Flying Spur, and now Panamera) and in the lower-end where it is arguably less of a problem (Golf platform now seemingly underpinning everything that is not a Touareg or Phaeton base).

Will this strategy run out of steam for them?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 1:02:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

VWAG is the new "old" GM

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 3:14:42 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

I feel like many a meeting at Mercedes have ended with, "F*ck it, let's do it".

This AMG GT 4-Dr is going to be incredible. My only fear is with its rear-view aesthetic, where the roofline might come off as overly bubbly in relation to the rear-end, ala the C-Class Coupe.

But what Mercedes is doing is to be admired. They are just building cars they want to build, budgets be damned. No other premium brand even comes close to the full array of products that Mercedes offers in the upper tier. And, yes, I know VWAG and BMW have upper-tier brands in their families, but there's plenty of room between the brands to build out beyond the 7Series/i8 and A8/R8. But most importantly, there's plenty of room to build laterally in those upper price ranges.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 2:55:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Given that this and the CLS are both based off the E Class and are of strikingly similar size and general styling, it begs the question as to whether this is just a reskinned E/CLS. I'm not saying it won't be brilliant. Just redundant.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 6:31:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

This AMG GT 4-Dr will take the role of what was or would have been the CLS63 and take it another level. Yes, it could be perceived as redundant, but there shouldn't be any overlap in power or price. The CLS53 AMG is topping out at 429hp while the AMG GT will likely start close to or above 500hp with, possibly a V-8 with electrical boost.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 6:54:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

