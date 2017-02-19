SPIED: MORE Pics Of The All-New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon EXPOSE What's NYC-Bound

In recent months there's been a lot of discussion around Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) latest insane project.

And, rightfully so. 

That's because the SRT division is taking the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and stepping it up another notch. How do you do that? Well, it's quite ridiculous from what we've been hearing.

According to the latest reports, Dodge has outfitted the Demon with street legal drag tires, pulled out the passenger seat as well as rear seats to shed weight and upped the power. We're not sure what the power bump will be like but saving around 200 pounds is a move in the right direction — although not nearly enough. 

Now, the latest news surrounding the Demon is that it was recently spotted, again, at an entertainment function. To be more specific, it is said to have been spied at a Pitbull music video shoot in Miami.

It's clear that this is one of the vehicles seen in video footage on set of the Fast and Furious 8. Note the up close shot of the Demon logo and all of the characteristics that separate it from the standard Hellcat. God, that's weird to say — "standard" Hellcat. 

Have a look at the post below and let us know what you think!





User Comments

MDarringer

I have to give FCA credit for getting every last bit of profit out of the Challenger before it dies.

