SPIED: MORE Pictures Of The All-New McLaren 720S — Brits Targeting Italians, Round 3

While McLaren will always be known for its Formula 1 racing heritage and the illustrious F1 supercar from the 1990s, it has embarked on an all-new chapter with the MP4-12C, 650S, 570S and others. Having had the chance to drive its street cars, I am a fan.



So, what's next?



Glad you should ask. That's because new photos have emerged of the upcoming 720S. As you may suspect, that means there will be more than 700 horsepower packaged into a mid-engined V8 that we're safely assuming will be forced induction.



As with all of McLaren's vehicles it will likely make use of all-new F1-derived technology. That would include carbon fiber construction, a "tub," and an air wing for added braking force.



In the latest spy shots, the 720S looks like its design is more sensual than previous McLarens. In fact, I'll go as far as to say it seems more Pagani-like.



Having said that, are you EXCITED to see what the Brits are bringing to continue battling with the Italians?











