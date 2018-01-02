SPIED: New Porsche Boxster Spyder And Cayman GT4 Could Be The BEST Porsche's...Ever — NEW Detail CONFIRMED

The Porsche with a funny hat is coming back, folks. And, there's even better news where that came from.



Rather than get resurrected with a four-cylinder motor, Porsche has decided to do something really, really cool.



According to reports, the boys and girls from Stuttgart are going to drop in the 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine from the 911 GT3 into the upcoming Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. I am pretty sure the heavens have opened up because I can hear the trumpets blasting right now.



Having had much wheel time with a first-gen Boxster Spyder and the lovely Cayman R, I can attest that these models are Porsches finest. You can drive them at 10/10ths everywhere and, boy, do those six-cylinders howl when you're on 'em.



If you were paying attention to the fanfare over the Cayman GT4's release, you'd note that the vehicle was incredibly difficult to obtain. Hell, even if you go look at used models now they're still fetching six figures.



Now if the refreshed variants are equipped with 4.0-liter engines from the exceptional GT3 I think that there's no question Porsche will be producing its best vehicle yet. No, not the 918. No, not the GT3 RS. The Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 will be the ones to have.



What say you, Spies?





...The next Boxster Spyder, which will be heavily related to the 718 Cayman GT4, will use a 4.0-litre engine in place of the current hottest 718’s turbocharged 2.5-litre flat four...



...Output for the 4.0-litre unit is rated at 493bhp at 8250rpm in the 911 GT3, but the Boxster Spyder’s power may be slightly down on this in order to leave breathing space for its more expensive sibling.

The previous Spyder used a 3.8-litre flat six taken from the 911 Carrera of the time that was good for 370bhp. The recently launched Boxster GTS and related Cayman GTS use highly-strung four-pot engines with 361bhp, so the new Spyder will need to produce more power to cement itself as the top Boxster. An output of around 425bhp seems likely...



