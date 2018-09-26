SPIED! Next Toyota Camry Caught?

The new 2019 Toyota Camry will see a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Like the existing model, the car will get a hybrid system along with a host of new and interesting features under its sleeve. the next generation Toyota Camry will get sleek tail lamps along with new alloy wheels. The outside rear view mirrors have also been revised and you can see the inclusion chrome door handles for a more premium feel. Although the front end of the car is not visible in the images, you can expect the new Camry to get a redesigned fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).



