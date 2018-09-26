SPIED! Next Toyota Camry Caught?

The new 2019 Toyota Camry will see a lot of improvements over its predecessor.

Like the existing model, the car will get a hybrid system along with a host of new and interesting features under its sleeve.

 

the next generation Toyota Camry will get sleek tail lamps along with new alloy wheels. The outside rear view mirrors have also been revised and you can see the inclusion chrome door handles for a more premium feel. Although the front end of the car is not visible in the images, you can expect the new Camry to get a redesigned fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).



User Comments

Dexter1

Toyotas always seem to look better wearing camo

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2018 10:03:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MrEE

Maybe new to India but not NA.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2018 10:14:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Does anybody here read these articles before they are posted? This is an Indian article about the "all new Camry." It is all new to India, but already sold in other markets, like the US. Does Agent001 believe Toyota will introduce an "all new Camry" one year into the current generation?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2018 10:18:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

