SPIED On The STREET! All-new Spy Shots Of The BMW M440i Emerge

Although BMW has debuted its all-new 3-Series, we're still awaiting the launch of the popular coupe variant. That would be the 4-Series.



While a couple of prototype vehicles have been spotted doing developmental testing and on the back of transport trucks, some of the camouflage has come off the test autos. Now we're clearly seeing the all-new M440i, which will be the two-door sibling of the M340i.



Note the large diameter, M-inspired wheel and tire package as well as the large exhaust tips that mimic the M340i's approach — the 330i just has your typical circular exhaust tips whereas the M340i has a different shape and larger exit.



For the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below.







...An assortment of engines will be available, but this particular prototype appears to be the M440i as it features the same exhaust system as the M340i. As a result, it’s likely powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that develops 382 hp (285 kW / 387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.



The engine should be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission which can be paired to an optional all-wheel drive system. The latter configuration allows the sedan to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, before hitting a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h)...



Read Article