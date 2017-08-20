SPIED On The STREET! Nabbed In SoCal, How Do YOU Think The Kia STINGER Looks On The Road?

One of the things we try to drive home here at AutoSpies is that vehicles that appear at auto shows do have a different "look" off the show floor.



There's a variety of reasons for this. Firstly, the car's out from under the harsh lighting. Second, it matters how a vehicle looks among other autos on the road — some cars have more presence than others.

That said, our resident southern California spy photographer, Fred Khaz, noticed something wandering the streets. That would be the all-new Kia Stinger. Spotted in a flat gray color in the same family of Jeep's Anvil color, it is a bold choice.

Considering how this vehicle's looks are a bit of a departure for Kia — it's, arguably, the most aggressively styled Kia ever — we were curious to get your thoughts about how it looks on the road. Are you feeling it? Or, not so much?

What say you, Spies?












User Comments

Having seen one in person, I have to say that I really find it captivating. Kia hasn't found its "look" yet, but this exaggeration of the Optima's styling themes suggests that they at least understand that the Optima was a milestone and one worthy of using thematically. I'd love a V8 under the hood.

