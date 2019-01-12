SPIED: Prototypes Get SNAPPED Before Going Into Winter Hiding — Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Alpina And MORE

Winter is coming, Spies!



You know what that means. Tracks in snow belts have packed up for the cold months ahead and the world famous Nürburgring will not be home to testing in the snow.



Spy photos will emerge from other areas of the globe. That includes arctic climates as well as Death Valley.



But before the focus shifts, our friends at Auto Motor Und Sport put together a helluva photo gallery showing what went down in November. This includes a variety of vehicles, including:



- All-new Wiesmann

- Refreshed, LCI BMW 5-Series

- All-new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

- All-new Mercedes-AMG GLA-Class

- All-new Alpina BMW X7

- And much, MUCH more!



Click "Read Article," below to see the FULL collection of spy shots!





Read Article