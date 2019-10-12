SPIED! SEE The LAST Camo'd Spy Shots Of The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLA Before Its Debut

It's clear that over the past 12 months Mercedes-Benz has been updating its product portfolio, top to bottom. From the mighty GLS-Class sport-utility vehicle to the A-Class sedan.



If it has a three-pointed star, it's getting an update.



One of the last products is the GLA-Class. You know, the entry-level, compact SUV.



According to reports, the next-generation GLA will be making its prime time debut on December 11. In other words, tomorrow.



Expect an evolution of its exterior design as well as an interior lifted from the A-Class.



To see the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below!









