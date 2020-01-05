SPIED: STUD or DUD? First Look At The 2021 Acura TLX! Holy 6-Series Gran Coupe Ripoff?

Agent001 submitted on 5/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:52:31 PM
One of the most mysterious companies to us over the years has to be Acura.
So much potential, yet such lukewarm results.They beat Lexus and Infiniti to the game and were the first 'premium' Japanese products sold in a branded separate dealership from Honda.We were big fans of the original Legend coupe and expected more big things from them. But all that ever came were uninspired products built on an idea of making better sameness.A glimmer of hope came with MDX and TL (I owned one and loved it) but that was it for taking excitement to the next level.Was as satisfying as a two minute fireworks show on the 4th of July.So could these leaked shots of the next TLX from a patent filing give us hope that the best is yet to come?Let us know...Is it a STUD or DUD?
