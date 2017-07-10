Given the name of AutoSpies, it's only natural that we feature spy shots. And, if you're looking for the best, you've come to the right place.



That's because I make sure to search long and hard to get you the best available snaps.



In my opinion, the very best images come straight from Germany. Our friends at Auto Motor und Sport do a fantastic job covering the latest and greatest working its way around the 'Ring and other European cities.



This past September there were some interesting spots I haven't seen previously. Take, for example, the following:



- Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class mule

- Refreshed BMW 7-Series

- All-new Hyundai i40

- All-new Ford Ranger

- All-new BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

- Refreshed Porsche Cayman GTS

- All-new Hyundai Veloster

- And much, much more!



Make sure to click "Read Article" below to see the FULL banana!





