SPIED? SoCal Spy Snaps Mercedes-Benz GLS350 DIESEL — Would You Ever CONSIDER Owning One After VW's Mega Mess?

It's amazing how the same company that really pushed for the diesel movement, and actually made some serious in roads with the US market, brought it all tumbling down. Like a house of cards, there's nothing left of the diesel market in The States.



It seems to be pretty dead out there.



In fact, this led to Mercedes-Benz putting its GLS350d on hold. I just checked a couple dealer inventories and you cannot get an all-new GLS350d if your life counted on it. Here's the weird thing though: Some outlets have tested the 2017 model year diesel sport-utility vehicle anyway.



One of our favorite Spies in the field is Fred Khaz. Doing what he does best while lurking around SoCal, Khaz stumbled upon a manufacturer-plated GLS350d. Though we know plenty of diesel owners who LOVED their rides, it seems that VW's conduct has spoiled the party for everyone.



Or, has it?



So, we've got to ask: Would YOU ever consider owning a diesel vehicle after all that's transpired?



Do YOU think that Mercedes will issue The States a diesel GLS?



