SPIED: TWO For The Price Of ONE — The All-new BMW M8 Convertible And X5M Are Caught Together

If you're a fan of the Bavarians, you'd know that BMW has been on a tear delivering all-new models to the market. Guess what? It needs to! The competition is coming from all angles.



And here's the bad news: BMW's aren't what they used to be.



That said, there's still a lot of excitement over its latest models, the 8-Series and all-new X5. But there's more where that came from.



We're awaiting the reveal of the M8 and X5M. While we exercise as much patience as possible, some folks traveling through Sweden came across prototypes of the all-new M8 Convertible and X5M.



Pure speculation, but I'd wager both are equipped with forced induction V8s good for 600+ horsepower. See them rolling in the clip below.







NEW BMW M8 Convertible and BMW X5M SPIED in Sweden. Thanks Rawan I!



