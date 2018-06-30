SPIED: That Was FAST! FIRST Spy Shots Of The Audi RS Q8 Have Us Eager For The 600+ HP BEAST

It was only weeks ago that we got our first look at the all-new Audi Q8. Set to go up against the likes of the BMW X6 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, it's a sport-utility vehicle that we're looking forward to.



Having just had some seat time in the Audi SQ5, I can say that company still knows how to build great products.



What got me even more excited were these spy shots of the bigger and badder Q8. You know what I am talking about, the RS Q8. Can you say, "va va voom?"



Rumored to feature a bi-turbo V8 motor, this vehicle with the four rings is expected to produce over 600 horsepower.



In this collection of first spy shots, you'll see the tell-tale RS signs. Note the modified front grille with a new "honeycomb" pattern, much larger air intakes, larger wheel/tire package, bigger brakes, flared fenders, oval-tipped exhaust and more aggressive roof-mounted spoiler.



Does this capture your interest, Spies?











