SPIED! The All-new, 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Comes OUT From Hiding — FIRST Snaps Of The Test Mule!

I love when we see images of a next-gen automobile undergoing testing.

There's so many cool things to see when a vehicle is in its early stages of research and development.

The latest to join the mix is the all-new, 2022 Land Rover Range Rover. This is the company's big daddy.

The current-gen flagship Range Rover is quite the vehicle. It does luxury, off-roading and even has gotten its technology act together — it's not perfect but way better than previous-gen vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

And, it's only expected to get better.

Seen in these breaking images, the test mule for the next-gen Rover has been caught out in the open for the first time. While we believe the vehicle won't change too much in terms of size/scale, it is clearly going to have a wider track and may increase its length by several inches. Really look at this prototypes' wheel wells and its fenders.

Although it is equipped with the current-gen Range Rover's body, there's an all-new chassis under that dress.

Stay tuned for more spy shots, right here on AutoSpies.com!



...The new platform is all-aluminium and called Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). It’s a fully flexible architecture supporting a large range of powertrains including 48-volt mild hybrid assisted Internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric. It can also be re-engineered for hydrogen-powered options too, future proofing JLR’s significant investment into the platform if demand swings from electric to fuel cell cars...

...It’s not just the platform that will be new - a fully-electric version of the fifth-generation Range Rover will almost certainly be one of the first models to benefit from a new agreement struck between JLR and the BMW Group to develop components for next-gen electric vehicles...



MDarringer

It will be a case of "meet the new car, same as the old car" if the all-new-but-not-all-new Evoque is a predictor. They really need to work on quality control and reliability.

