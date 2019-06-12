SPIED: The All-new MK8 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Caught Doing Winter Testing — See It Here FIRST!

If you're seeking a starter performance vehicle, there's a good chance you'll check out a Volkswagen Golf GTI. There's several reasons for this: Primarily, they're affordable. Secondarily, they do provide a nice amount of oomph and sophistication relative to its peers.



But, there's just one thing: The competition has stepped up its game considerably.



Knowing this, it appears that VW has upped the MK8 Golf's ante. This is why we love competition!



While the first reviews of the standard MK8 Golf have been rolling out over the past week, we're now seeing all-new spy shots of the next-gen Golf GTI. Spotted undergoing winter testing, these latest shots show a virtually uncamouflaged GTI.



I don't suspect the front clip or grille are GTI-specific in this R&D vehicle. Other spy shots have indicated a more aggressive "face," than what we're seeing here.



Click "Read Article," below, to see the FULL collection of spy shots.





Read Article