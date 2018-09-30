SPIED! The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Gets NABBED In The States, But There's One Small Problem...

It wasn't too long ago that Mercedes-Benz took the covers off of its all-new GLE-Class sport-utility vehicle. Even though the current-gen product is a hot seller, it didn't stop the three-pointed star from taking the vehicle in a newer direction.



Out are the hard creases. In are more soft, flowing lines.



Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class



Frankly, I like where the all-new GLE is going. In addition, its improved interior looks to me like it may be the class leader in its respective segment.



So it was a bit surprising to see the all-new GLE wandering around SoCal equipped, head-to-toe, in camouflage. MBUSA, what are you trying to hide here?Just peel off the wrap and let us see the car in the flesh, will you?



From what we can tell, it appears to be a gasoline-fed variant.





Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class





































