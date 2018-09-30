SPIED! The All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Gets NABBED In The States, But There's One Small Problem...

Agent00R submitted on 9/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:41:13 PM
It wasn't too long ago that Mercedes-Benz took the covers off of its all-new GLE-Class sport-utility vehicle.
Even though the current-gen product is a hot seller, it didn't stop the three-pointed star from taking the vehicle in a newer direction.Out are the hard creases. In are more soft, flowing lines. Mercedes-Benz GLE-ClassFrankly, I like where the all-new GLE is going. In addition, its improved interior looks to me like it may be the class leader in its respective segment. So it was a bit surprising to see the all-new GLE wandering around SoCal equipped, head-to-toe, in camouflage. MBUSA, what are you trying to hide here?Just peel off the wrap and let us see the car in the flesh, will you?From what we can tell, it appears to be a gasoline-fed variant. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

— Agent00R (View Profile)
— Agent00R (View Profile)
