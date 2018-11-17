Over the past several months we've been witness to a helluva lot of all-new, super high-end luxury sport-utility vehicles. We're talking about some serious metal with even more serious price tags.



Take, for example, the launch of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Or, how about the first deliveries of the all-new Lamborghini Urus.



These are the most exclusive and hottest tickets in town at the moment. But in short order, that may change. That's because Mercedes is entering the game with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.



As of now details are mum but I think it's safe to say that it will follow the suit of the current Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. That means there's an S560 variant as well as an S650 with a whacking great V12 powerplant.



Personally, I adore the Maybach S-Class sedan. It's everything one could want in an automobile with discretion. But, the market has spoken and they want their SUVs and big daddy trucks. So, the GLS is here.



I could be wrong, but I suspect the third row will be tossed and the second row will be available with either two super luxurious chairs or you can swap it out for a more traditional bench. Expect the second row to be pushed back so there's glorious amounts of leg room and all the accoutrements one can find in the S-Class variant.



What else do you THINK the all-new Maybach GLS will feature, Spies?



