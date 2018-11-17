SPIED: The All-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Caught On Camera — Will THIS Be The New Luxury Flagship?

Over the past several months we've been witness to a helluva lot of all-new, super high-end luxury sport-utility vehicles.

We're talking about some serious metal with even more serious price tags.

Take, for example, the launch of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Or, how about the first deliveries of the all-new Lamborghini Urus.

These are the most exclusive and hottest tickets in town at the moment. But in short order, that may change. That's because Mercedes is entering the game with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

As of now details are mum but I think it's safe to say that it will follow the suit of the current Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. That means there's an S560 variant as well as an S650 with a whacking great V12 powerplant.

Personally, I adore the Maybach S-Class sedan. It's everything one could want in an automobile with discretion. But, the market has spoken and they want their SUVs and big daddy trucks. So, the GLS is here.

I could be wrong, but I suspect the third row will be tossed and the second row will be available with either two super luxurious chairs or you can swap it out for a more traditional bench. Expect the second row to be pushed back so there's glorious amounts of leg room and all the accoutrements one can find in the S-Class variant.

What else do you THINK the all-new Maybach GLS will feature, Spies?

For the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below!





User Comments

MDarringer

Will this be the new luxury flagship? No. The S Class will easily retain that, BUT this will definitely be a flagship and with Mercedes having two, that is not good for BMW and Audi. What's shocking is how far behind Lexus is as they still try to convince people that their ISIS specials are premium. The GLS is going to scream off the lot. The X7 will do OK but the 7 Series will be decimated.

Posted on 11/17/2018 8:45:28 PM

Posted on 11/17/2018 8:45:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

This will not only be a pain to Audi/Bimmer, but also Bentley/Rolls, the Maybach will undercut both in price significantly yet offer superior tech and be not as look at me as the other 2 but still command a presence similar to the S class.

Can’t wait to see the camo come off and get up close and personal

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2018 8:51:57 PM   

PUGPROUD

Mercedes Benz is starting to separate its self from its German competition with better technology, better performance and better design.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2018 9:14:14 PM   

