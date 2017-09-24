SPIED: The All-new, Range-topping Audi Q8 Luxury SUV Snapped Workin' The 'Ring

Agent00R submitted on 9/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:55 AM
Seen at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), the Audi Q8 Concept was a rather tasty treat.
Since we know that all the major luxury auto builders are going after the large sport-utility vehicle market, things are about to get much more interesting. That's because BMW just dropped the X7 Concept, and, we're going to see a bunch of models go from concept to reality. One of the first vehicles is the Q8. With all-new spy shots hitting the 'net, it's kind of funny to see Audi testing the Q8 on the Nürburgring. Clearly, the four rings wants to keep performance top of mind for the range-topping Audi SUV. How much it will succeed is to be determined.Could an SQ8 be in the cards already? Anything's possible as it seems the boys and girls from Ingolstadt have been expanding their product portfolio in a multitude of ways. That said, do you like what you see so far? To see the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article" below!The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto ShowRead Article
