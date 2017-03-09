SPIED! The BEST Collection Of Spy Shots From August Include RS5 Sportback, All-new X5, M8s, Refreshed Macan And MORE!

After leafing through this spy shot photo gallery, I have to admit that August was a really good month. That's because it's not like there were a couple really great finds.



There's a whole bunch!



As you've come to expect from our friends at Auto Motor und Sport, these spy shots are the best in the business. They're great resolution and capture the autos in various states of research and development.



And there's something for everyone. While we hone in on the Germans as that's what our audience is mostly inclined towards, there's actually a Ford in there as well as the refreshed Lexus RX. Considering we're awaiting the latest regarding the three-row RX, this is an interesting find.



All that said, here's just a taste of what you will find in this awesome spy shot photo gallery:



- All-new Audi RS5 Sportback

- All-new BMW X5

- Refreshed Porsche Macan

- All-new Audi Q3

- All-new Mercedes-AMG four-door coupe

- All-new BMW M8 Convertible

- And much, much more...



To see the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below!





Read Article