SPIED! The First REAL LIFE SHOTS Of Audi's All New 450 HP RS5 Break Cover!

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:25:49 PM
5 user comments | Views : 1,642 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Just wanted to give everyone the heads up that the first REAL LIFE shots from Pheonix Arizona of the 2018 Audi RS5 are in our exclusive photo gallery.
We are still gathering the details that will soon follow in another article but with over 450 HP and 443ft/lbs of torque on tap from the highly tuned biturbo 2.9 liter v6, the class will be forever changed. I have included some of the powerpoint details to clue you in, but the real deal are the photos themselves.2018 Audi RS5 Debut Photo Gallery 2018 Audi RS5 Debut Photo Gallery
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
I'll keep my MANUAL TTRS and R8 V10. Sadly they miss the point, driving a manual is just that. Being the central nexus of the car, not just pointing... I had a V8 manual S5 and was waiting for the previous RS-5 V8 but Audi lost me when they dumped a manual option.— templar19d (View Profile)
Posted on 2/20/2018 3:47:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
What are you talking about? I have watched reviews of this car and first drives months ago. I look forward to putting one in the garage. — bw5011 (View Profile)
Posted on 2/20/2018 5:19:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4
I wonder if there's an option not to have that black lower door trim. It really cheapens the look in a big way and it's mismatched to the aluminum-optics effects. And, frankly, it just doesn't make any sense. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 2/20/2018 5:48:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
Uhhh... there's been reviews, videos, photos, etc. for months on this car. — JRobUSC (View Profile)
Posted on 2/20/2018 6:36:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Speaking from a design perspective, it's really boring. I'd take an M4 over this any day. — SSP350 (View Profile)
Posted on 2/20/2018 7:07:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
