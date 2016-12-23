SPIED: The LATEST And GREATEST Info + Spy Shots Of The Next-Gen BMW X3, X3 M40i, And X3M

. ..As for the rest of the next-gen X3 range, spy photographs show that the car's overall shape looks lightly facelifted compared with the outgoing model, although it does look to have longer rear doors and a new glass house, with longer rear quarter windows. This suggests it will have a slightly longer wheelbase than the 2810mm of its predecessor.



The new range X3, known internally by the codename G01, will also get an upgraded cabin with a bigger infotainment screen on top of the dashboard. This is expected to come with the latest version of BMW’s iDrive system.



The spotted development cars also have less heavily raked rear windows – a development that suggests BMW may be trying to give the X3 more luggage capacity over its rival, the Audi Q5...





**For MORE details about the next-gen BMW X3 and X3M, click "Read Article," below!







Read Article