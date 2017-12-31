SPIED: The Latest Snaps Of The All-new Mercedes-AMG GT4 Has 00R Salivating — What Do YOU Think So Far?

Ever since we got a look at the four-door AMG Concept that appeared at this year's Geneva Motor Show, we've been left wondering how much longer until we see it in production form. Well, it looks like we're getting much closer.



Spied testing abroad, the latest four-door AMG seems to be a cross between the CLS and the range-topping GT coupe. Of note is its fastback design that's eerily similar to the GT coupe's side profile.



Also, seen for the first time, is the vehicle's interior. While a lot is covered up with camouflage, the important bits can be seen. Note the two large displays, the Alcantara steering wheel and the four prominent HVAC vents.



All that said, are YOU as pumped for the GT4 as we are?





...The new AMG four-door is due to be shown at the Swiss show in March 2018 - and it'll follow the look of the concept car, according to Moers. 'I have shown some people the finished car now and they are impressed by how close it is to the show car.'

How will the AMG GT differ from the new Mercedes CLS? 'We have a loyal CLS customer base already: it has the perfect combination of style, sportiness and comfort,' Moers continues. 'With our new GT4, the task is all about conquest from other brands.'

The GT4 will rival the Audi A7 Sportback, BMW 6-series Gran Coupe and the Porsche Panamera ranges. Moers ruled out any other bodystyles, saying this swooping four-door was the only planned derivative...



Read Article