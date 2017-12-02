SPIED: The Next-Gen Porsche Cayenne Gets Spotted — MORE Testing Snaps Of The All-New Cayenne

One of the most important vehicles for Porsche is the Cayenne. While it was controversial when it first debuted years ago, the reality is that it was a critical vehicle that helped keep the company afloat.



If it were not for that first-gen Cayenne, who knows if Porsche would be around today. Yes, it was that pivotal in the organization's viability.



Currently undergoing testing is the third-gen Cayenne. Although Porsche introduced its second sport-utility vehicle in the product portfolio — the Macan — the Cayenne still remains a big seller for the marque.



According to the latest word on the street, the all-new Cayenne will take some creative license from the all-new Panamera and its interior is expected to follow the Panamera's lead. What we're looking forward to is the Cayenne to shed some pounds, which has always been its biggest enemy.



That said, to see the mule getting a workout, click the "Read Article" link below!





Read Article