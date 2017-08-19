SPIED: The Next-gen BMW X3M EXPOSED By A Spy — The Striptease Begins

One of the best spy photographers that snaps BMWs has done it again. Friend of AutoSpies, Palbay, has nabbed something that I think is pretty cool.



He snapped the upcoming BMW X3M.



But he didn't just get a great shot. He captured the vehicle with the camouflage coming off. This is a HUGE spot as this is the most revealed the product has been to date. Props to Palbay!



I can't exactly tell if the vehicle looks beefier over the standard, next-gen X3. But, I will say its wheel/tire combination is more aggressive and its quad-tipped exhaust is looking serious. In addition, if you peek a bit closer you'll notice the rear diffuser design.



Also note that it will make use of a slit on the side profile to allow for air curtain technology.



Having been a fan of the first two generations of the X5/X6M, I am especially pumped for the X3/X4M. It's going to be a complete monster.



Having said that, do YOU notice anything else, Spies? Let us know in the comments below.





Huge Camo Drop...BMW F97 X3M...Nearly Nude....Stay tuned...#BMW #BMWF97X3M #BMWX3M #BMWM #BMWMLife #BMWMPower #BMWX3 #bmwgram #bimmergram #caroftheday #instacars #palbay #palbayspyshots #picoftheday #photooftheday #spyshots A post shared by @palbay on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT





