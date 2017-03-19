SPIED: The REFRESHED Mercedes-Benz S-Class Makes ANOTHER Appearance — Details Seen In BEST Pics Yet

I have to admit that when I started seeing test vehicles of the refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class, I thought it would have rolled out by now. Oops, it wasn't a 2017 model.



Perhaps 2018?



Spotted undergoing developmental testing, again, was the updated Mercedes-Benz flagship. Seen in both the standard trim and the AMG form factor, it's pretty much as good as this generation has been. You have to really take a look to note the changes.



From what I can see, the front grille may receive some minor updates to the chrome and lamellas. The front and rear clips will be updated — duh — as will the headlights and taillights.



On the inside you can expect some minor modifications. Note the covered steering wheel and the updated screen for the instrument panel and infotainment. In addition, the control for the COMAND system will change. Given the pressure from Tesla we assume that it will up its autonomous game though we cannot be certain. At minimum the latest tech found in the E-Class sedan should be carried over.



Lastly, we're interested to see what will happen with the motors and transmission. It's a safe bet the E-Classes 9-speed autobox will get adapted for the S' use. It also is a safe bet the new S will get a bit more power and a bit better fuel efficiency as well.



