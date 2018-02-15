SPIED: Think There Wouldn't Be Discounts On New Wrangler JL's At Launch? Think Again

Agent009 submitted on 2/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:17:25 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,218 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.jackyjonescdjr.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

So you are toying that purchase of a new Wrangler but can't decide on last year's model at a discount or biting the bullet and paying full retail or possibly even a mark up on the all new 2018 model?

Well, that decision might have gotten a lot easier if you go online and look.

  The 2018 Wranglers are just now hitting the ground and some dealers are ALREADY discounting them.  Now every market is different, but we aren't seeing why some dealers are not giving it a chance to see if they can move them out at a profit first before slashing the price.

So we are going to ask the best of the best, our readers, to take a look and see if other dealers in their area are already throwing in the towel on the new model and marking them down.








Read Article


SPIED: Think There Wouldn't Be Discounts On New Wrangler JL's At Launch? Think Again

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

malba2367

There are probably some dealers that want to hit certain volume bonuses...to them it is worth it to move as many cars as they can rather than waiting for customers who will pay MSRP.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 2:14:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

Glad to see Jeep dealers being reasonable with discounts.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 3:47:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

$500 military discount from JEEP.

O M G C A L L T H E P R E S S

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 4:31:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]