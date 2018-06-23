One of the most highly anticipated sports car launches is coming soon. That's because the legendary Chevrolet Corvette is going to go from being a front-engined V8 to something different.



Looking more like an Italian exotic than than an Amercian muscle car, we're excited to see what General Motors has cooked up. As I've mentioned before, if there's ONE thing that GM does right, it's high-performance vehicles.



The two latest spy videos emerging show the car doing two things:



1) Driving on normal city streets. Nothing too crazy there, except it does give you a super up close look at the new Corvette.



2) The next-gen Corvette lines up multiple times at what I am guessing is Milford Proving Grounds for what appears to be Launch Control tests.



That said, I wanted to see if there's ANYTHING the Spies can deduce from these two videos.



Let's see what you come up with, Spies!









<br>



